PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Kochi, Kerala; To Dedicate Key Marine Projects On Wednesday

Earlier on Tuesday, the PM was accorded a warm welcome by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ernakulam, Jan 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the people during a roadshow, in Ernakulam on Tuesday. PM is on a two-day visit to Kerala. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi Kerala Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Kochi, Kerala in what is being viewed as the BJP’s focus on the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Trending Now

Thousands of BJP workers and locals lined both sides of the 1.3 km road to welcome the Prime Minister, who visited the city for private, public, and party functions in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on Wednesday. Enthusiastic BJP workers and supporters carrying party flags, wearing party hats or caps, and holding placards with Modi’s photograph were lined up on both sides of the road and cheered him on with chants of ‘Modi-Modi’.

You may like to read

The roadshow started from the KPCC junction at 7:45 pm with PM Modi in an open vehicle. He was accompanied by BJP state president K Surendran.

Following the roadshow, PM Modi posted on X: “Humbled by the affection in Kochi. Sharing some glimpses”.

Humbled by the affection in Kochi. Sharing some glimpses… pic.twitter.com/mhzhVRhybJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2024

Earlier on Tuesday, the PM was accorded a warm welcome by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he arrived at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery at 6.50 pm in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

On Wednesday, at 6.30 am, Modi will leave for Guruvayur, where he will offer prayers at the famous Lord Krishna temple and attend the marriage of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter, party sources said.

He will also offer prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district and then return to Kochi, the sources said.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the preparation of the key strategic projects at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate these important projects and dedicate them to the country on Wednesday.

The Union Minister reviewed the 310-meter-long Drydock, built at par international standard, as well as the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), India’s first fully developed pure ship repair ecosystem, along with the IOCL’s LPG import terminal. All these projects of immense strategic importance will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kochi on Wednesday.

Addressing a Press Conference ahead of the Prime Minister’s Inauguration of Rs 4000 crore worth of projects, Sonowal said, “CSL is playing a crucial role in India’s attempt to become a global player of repute in the maritime sector. As PM Modi ji inaugurates and dedicates these key projects, the CSL is poised to double its turnover within next four years to Rs 7,000 crores. These initiatives will not just support Prime Minister Modi ji’s vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat but also serve as effective catalysts for the progress, advancement, and job creation for the people of the nation. This truly embodies the essence of ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas.’ As expressions of national pride, these projects stand as proof of India’s prowess in engineering and project management.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.