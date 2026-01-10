Home

PM Modi holds roadshow in Somnath to celebrate Somnath Swabhiman Parv; To participate in Shaurya Yatra tomorrow; Full details inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-day Gujarat visit from Somnath on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

(Images: X/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-day Gujarat visit from Somnath on Saturday, 10 January 2026. He arrived in Somnath from Rajkot by helicopter on Saturday evening and held a roadshow there. Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Gujarat from January 10 to 12.

PM Narendra Modi posted on X: “Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome.”

PM Modi participates in Maha Aarti of Someshwar Mahadev

The PM participated in the Maha Aarti of Someshwar Mahadev on Saturday, 10 January 2026. During this, PM Modi initiated the chanting of the Omkar mantra. This chanting will continue for about 72 hours. Following this, a drone show will be held, which will present the story of Somnath. 3,000 drones have been included for the show. The PM also has a meeting with the office bearers of the Somnath Trust. After this, PM Modi will stay overnight at the Somnath Circuit House. PM Modi has named this event, which commemorates the completion of 1000 years since the first attack on Somnath in 1026, as ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’. The festival is being celebrated from January 8 to 11.

Special prayers at the Jyotirlinga temple on Sunday

On January 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer special prayers at the sacred Jyotirlinga temple in Somnath. After visiting the temple, he will participate in the Shaurya Yatra (Valour March) organized in Somnath. A Shaurya Parv Yatra of approximately one kilometer will be organized in Somnath town, in which a large number of people will participate, creating an atmosphere of patriotism and cultural enthusiasm. After the Somnath program, Prime Minister Modi will reach Rajkot, where he will inaugurate the Regional Vibrant Summit. This summit will have special discussions on issues related to industry, investment, and development.

PM Modi will travel by metro from the Old High Court station in Ahmedabad to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar and will simultaneously inaugurate the newly constructed metro section from the Secretariat to Mahatma Mandir.

