New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his second innings work just after the swearing-in ceremony and held talks with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Sooron Jeenbekov was among the invitees for the swearing-in ceremony of Modi government.

Held extensive deliberations with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Our talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral ties between our nations and ways to deepen economic and social cooperation in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/1BB65stzEb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

Jeenbekov arrived in Delhi on Thursday afternoon and was received by senior officials of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. pic.twitter.com/W9TELh12Ma — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) leaders along with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India for the first time, SAARC leaders were invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

But after the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike, the relationship between India and Pakistan has soured and an invitation to the SAARC nations for the swearing-in was not possible.

The failure of SAARC, due to the India-Pakistan rivalry, forced the Modi government to look at the BIMSTEC as an alternative.