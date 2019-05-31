New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his second innings work just after the swearing-in ceremony and held talks with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Sooron Jeenbekov was among the invitees for the swearing-in ceremony of Modi government.
Jeenbekov arrived in Delhi on Thursday afternoon and was received by senior officials of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) leaders along with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.
In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India for the first time, SAARC leaders were invited for the swearing-in ceremony.
But after the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike, the relationship between India and Pakistan has soured and an invitation to the SAARC nations for the swearing-in was not possible.
The failure of SAARC, due to the India-Pakistan rivalry, forced the Modi government to look at the BIMSTEC as an alternative.