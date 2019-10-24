New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to reach the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at 5:30 PM today for the party’s parliamentary board meeting this evening. The meeting comes soon after the trends of the counting of votes predicted hung assembly in Haryana and NDA’s return to power in Maharashtra.

The Saffron party suffered a big jolt in Haryana after it failed to reach the majority mark of 46 in 90-member Assembly. In the trends, the BJP was leading in 40 seats, 6 short of the majority mark, the Congress was ahead in 32 constituencies and the Jannayak Janata Dal (JJP) was leading in 10 constituencies, indicating that it could be the kingmaker in the formation of the next government.

However in Mahrashtra, the trends so far have indicated a clear majority for BJP-Sena as the ruling coalition was seen leading on 156 seats in the early trends. Congress-NCP combine, on the other hand was ahead on 99 seats. Maharashtra has total 288 Vidhan Sabha seats.

The 288 Vidhan Sabha seats of Maharashtra and 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana voted in single phase on October 21, Monday.