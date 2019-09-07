New Delhi: After a 25-minute long encouraging speech on Saturday on the landing of India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed humility and emotional support to ISRO chief K Sivan as he broke down in tears in front of the PM.

PM Modi, who flew down to Bangalore on Friday night to watch the grand touch down of Vikram lander, got emotional after his meet with the ISRO chief. Modi was seen hugging and caressing the chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, and consoling him on the mission.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he(Sivan) broke down. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/R1d0C4LjAh — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Taking every moment of his speech to highlight the success of Chandrayaan 2 thus far and encouraging for future experiments, the PM addressed to the scientists and said, “There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon.”

“As important as the final result is the journey and the effort. I can proudly say that the effort was worth it and so was the journey. Our team worked hard, travelled far & those teachings will always remain with us. The learnings from today will make us stronger and better,” PM Modi added.

“Stay steady and look ahead. India is with you. The learning from today will make us stronger,” PM Modi told the dejected scientists after Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram lost communication.

Chandrayaan 2 faced an unfortunate snag in the final moments of the moon landing on early Saturday morning. At the 13th minute, just 2.1 km away from touch down, lander ‘Vikram’ lost contact with ground control.

Vikram’s descent was going as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Vikram Lander to the ground stations was lost, Isro said, adding that data was being analysed.