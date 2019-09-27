New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an annual high-level UN General Assembly session on Friday, i.e., September 27, which will be attended by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to an updated list of speakers for the General Debate of the 74th session of the UNGA, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Khan will address the global leaders shortly after the Indian Prime Minister’s address. The General Debate which began September 24 will conclude on September 30.

Modi’s address is part of his agenda packed with bilateral and multilateral engagements during his nearly week-long stay in New York. It must be noted that this will be Narendra Modi’s first address to global leaders at the UN after taking charge as India’s Prime Minister for the second time.

On September 25, PM Modi invited global players to invest in India while addressing a Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Speaking on India’s growth story and future prospects, the prime minister said that India is working towards improving the business environment in the country. There was also a ‘Question and Answer session’ between PM Modi and other global business and government leaders. It was moderated by Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies Founder Michael Bloomberg.

On September 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Global Goalkeeper Award 2019 in New York on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meeting for his considerable efforts in tackling cleanliness and sanitation through his ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ scheme which was launched on October 2, 2014. This special recognition, a part of Bill and Melinda Foundation, was presented to him by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

In commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, PM Modi hosted a high-level event ‘Leadership Matters: Relevance of Gandhi in the Contemporary World‘ on September 24 at 6:30 PM in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber of the UN Headquarters.

On the same day, PM Modi along with a host of global leaders inaugurated the Gandhi Solar Park and Gandhi Peace Garden at the United Nations headquarters. Located on the roof of the UN Conference Building, the solar facility was India’s gift to the UN. It must be noted that the park runs on clean energy. Besides the solar park, India also gifted the Gandhi Peace Garden. This garden which is located at a university campus in Old Westbury is an initiative to showcase India’s commitment to the environment. Under this initiative, the Consulate General of India in New York, Long Island-based NGO Shanti Fund and the State University of New York – Old Westbury have mutually agreed to plant 150 trees.

PM Modi also attended multiple high-level summits on the margins of the General Assembly session.