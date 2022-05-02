New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, who is on a three-day visit to Europe, called for peace between Ukraine and Russia. Stressing that talks between both the countries were the only way to solve the crisis, PM Modi said no one will emerge victorious in this war.Also Read - 5 Reasons Why PM Modi's Visit To Germany Is Significant
“Recent geopolitical incidents have shown that world peace and stability is in critical condition and showed how all countries are interconnected. We had said that talks are the only way to solve the Ukraine crisis. We believe that no one will be victorious party in this war,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi’s Europe visit: Top developments
- PM Modi reached Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France. The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.
- PM Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and said the talks covered held wide-ranging discussions on “commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages”. “I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today’s talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet. @Bundeskanzler,” PM Modi tweeted.
- PM Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin upon his arrival for talks with Chancellor Scholz.
- PM Modi Modi and Scholz co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). Launched in 2011, IGC is a unique biennial mechanism which allows the two governments to coordinate on a wide spectrum of bilateral issues. Many ministers from both sides will participate in the IGC.
- After meeting with PM Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz slammed Russia for violating the fundamental principles of the UN Charter over launching military offensive in Ukraine. “Through its attack on Ukraine, Russia has violated fundamental principles of international law. The war and the brutal attacks against civilian population in Ukraine show how unrestrained Russia has been in violating the fundamental principles of the UN Charter,” Olaf Scholz said in a press event.