New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, who is on a three-day visit to Europe, called for peace between Ukraine and Russia. Stressing that talks between both the countries were the only way to solve the crisis, PM Modi said no one will emerge victorious in this war.

“Recent geopolitical incidents have shown that world peace and stability is in critical condition and showed how all countries are interconnected. We had said that talks are the only way to solve the Ukraine crisis. We believe that no one will be victorious party in this war,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s Europe visit: Top developments

PM Modi reached Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France. The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

PM Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and said the talks covered held wide-ranging discussions on “commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages”. “I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today’s talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet. @Bundeskanzler,” PM Modi tweeted.

