Will Bring India To Top Three Countries Of The World In Third Term: PM Modi in Solapur

PM Modi addressed a gathering in Solapur and stated that India will be among the top three economies in the world during his third term.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his statement that India will be among the top three economies in the world in his third term. While addressing a gathering in Maharashtra’s Solapur he talked about ‘Modi’s Guarantees’ that he will bring the country into the top three countries of the world. “In the 3rd term of our Central government, in my next term, India will be in the top three economies of the world. I have given this guarantee to the people of India that in my next term, I will bring India into the top three countries of the world. This is my guarantee..,” news agency ANI quoted Modi as saying.

#WATCH | PM Modi in Maharashtra’s Solapur says, “In the 3rd term of our Central government, in my next term, India will be in the top three economies of the world. I have given this guarantee to the people of India that in my next term, I will bring India into the top three… pic.twitter.com/A4DEGrrVOR — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024



He also got emotional while speaking about houses built under Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) scheme in Maharashtra. These house to be handed over to underprivileged beneficiaries such as vendors, power loom workers, handloom workers, and rag pickers.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.