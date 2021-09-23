PM Modi US visit 2021 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington today on an official three-day visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris. PM Modi will also attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Vice President Harris will meet PM Modi on September 23. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings today with Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Suga and take stock of the strong bilateral relations. President Biden will host PM Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. PM Modi will conclude his visit with an address at the 76th session UN General Assembly on September 25. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates.Also Read - PM Modi Leaves For 3-day Visit to US, Here's His Complete Itinerary