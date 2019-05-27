Varanasi: Post BJP-led NDA’s landslide in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today. Banners have been put at various places in the city featuring photographs of the Prime Minister. Preparations are in full swing ahead of his visit.

Three days before taking oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term, Modi is set to visit Varanasi to address the BJP workers. He is expected to visit the famous temple Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 10 AM. The chief priest of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Acharya Ashok Dwivedi will perform puja with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. Dwivedi reportedly said, “Baba Shiv and Maa Ganga have accepted him. Prime Minister has blessings of Baba with him. Our Prime Minister is the most respected leader.”

After the ”darshan” and ”puja” at Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul. The Prime Minister will conduct a five-kilometre-long roadshow in the constituency to celebrate his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today. pic.twitter.com/7ommYJHrfD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

PM Modi defeated his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.