Varanasi: Addressing a gathering in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in combating the COVID-19 crisis as "commendable". PM Modi said, "The way in which UP has controlled the second COVID wave and stopped its spread is unprecedented."

Earlier, even minor problems assumed monstrous proportions due to the shortage of health facilities and the lack of willpower, PM Modi said.

"Kashi has shown that it doesn't stop or get tired even in difficult times. The past few months have been very difficult for the entire mankind. But entire UP, including Kashi, faced the mutating and dangerous form of coronavirus with all its might," he said.

PM Modi added, “Today UP is a state that does the maximum number of testing across the country. It is a state that does maximum number of vaccinations,”

The prime minister inaugurated projects worth around Rs 744 crore and laid the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth about Rs 839 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 1500 crores in Varanasi. Key projects include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway. pic.twitter.com/6sh9vtKTHq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021

These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the chief minister and state ministers were also present on the occasion.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudrakash which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.

(With inputs from PTI)