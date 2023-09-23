PM Modi To Inaugurate International Lawyers’ Conference In Delhi Today.

Home

The conference aims to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and discussion on various legal topics of national and international importance, foster the exchange of ideas and experiences.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Lawyers Conference 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital today, September 23, at around 10:00 am. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. As per an official statement, The Bar Council of India is organising the International Lawyer’s Conference 2023 with the theme ‘Emerging Challenges in the Justice Delivery System’ on September 23 (Saturday) and September 24 (Sunday).

The conference seeks to provide a platform for substantive dialogue and discourse on a range of legal issues with national and international significance. It aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences, promoting international cooperation and enhancing understanding of legal matters.

Being organised in the country for the first time, the conference will address subjects including emerging legal trends, challenges in cross-border litigation, legal technology, environmental law, and more. The event will feature the active participation of esteemed judges, legal experts, and leaders from the global legal community.

The programme will witness the participation of distinguished judges, legal professionals, and leaders of the global legal fraternity.

