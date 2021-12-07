Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 07, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated national development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore on December 7, said an official release by PMO. AIIMS in Gorakhpur would not only serve the districts of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh but also neighbouring Bihar and even Nepal. According to the statement, the AIIMS has been built for the cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on July 22, 2016. It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up as per the vision of the Prime Minister to correct regional imbalances in the availability of quality tertiary level healthcare. The facilities at AIIMS, Gorakhpur include a 750-bed hospital, Medical college, Nursing college, AYUSH Building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students etc. This vision was reflected in former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Independence Day Speech on August 15, 2003, when he announced the “Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana” (PMSSY) to establish six new hospitals with modern facilities like those available at AIIMS, New Delhi. These were set up at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.Also Read - Vicky-Kat Latest Wedding Updates: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Fairytale Love Story Will Melt Your Hearts, Here's How It All Started | Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 1:49 PM IST

    Modi in Gorakhpur | Beginning of a fertiliser plant & AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages. When there is a double engine govt, then work takes place in double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can’t become obstacles.

  • 1:46 PM IST
    Fertilizer plant | This inauguration program today is like a dream come true for the people in East UP which was impossible for the opposition. 5 governments came and went in UP in the last 30 years. Only the BJP govt had the courage to start this fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur: CM Yogi Adityanath
  • 1:45 PM IST

    Yogi on fertilizer plant | The fertilizer factory was shut in 1990 and until 2014, no one took the initiative to restart it. Gorakhpur was fighting medical issues for 40 years &thousands died because of the negligence of the state and central govt. Today UP reaches a milestone of 17 crore vaccines: CM Yogi

  • 1:44 PM IST

  • 12:32 PM IST
    PM Modi in Gorakhpur | What’s on the agenda

    At a programme in Gorakhpur on Tuesday, projects worth Rs 9,600 crore will be dedicated to the nation, PM Modi said on Monday.

    a) Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant to be revived after remaining shut for over 30 years

    b) AIIMS Gorakhpur to be unveiled

    c) New building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre to be inaugurated
  • 12:01 PM IST

    1984 Anti-Sikh riots| Delhi Court announces charges for rioting, murder, dacoity etc under multiple sections of IPC, against ex-Congress MP, Sajjan Kumar in connection with murder of 2 Sikhs in Raj Nagar, Delhi. Matter listed for Dec 16 for formal framing of charges

  • 11:38 AM IST
    PM Modi warns BJP MPs

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reprimanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs for not attending the Parliament session. Speaking at the BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting at the Ambedkar International Centre, which is a km away from the Parliament, he sought to remind the MPs about their responsibilities and asked them to be present in the Parliament when in business. Without taking the name of any MP, the Prime Minister said, “Bring change, otherwise change will happen…don’t like to say it over and over again.”
  • 11:31 AM IST

    Winter Session | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today amid demand by the Opposition MPs for the revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.

  • 10:52 AM IST

  • 10:44 AM IST

    Mumbai | Death toll in the incident of fire due to cylinder burst in Worli, on 1st Dec, rises to 3 after a 25-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital yesterday. A 4-month old infant and a 27-year-old man had died last week.