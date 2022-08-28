Bhuj: The year of 2001 was devastating for the people in Bhuj, Gujarat as the city was jolted with a massive earthquake claiming thousands of lives and destroying several homes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate today the Smriti Van – a memorial dedicated to the people who suffered through the earthquake, its trials and tribulations. It is a one of its kind initiative to celebrate the spirit of resilience of people shown after the devastating 2001 earthquake. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat wherein he inaugurated the Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad and participated in Khadi Utsav yesterday, and will also lay foundation stone for projects in Bhuj worth Rs4,400 crores.Also Read - Attention Ahmedabad! PM Modi To Inaugurate The Iconic Riverfront Atal Bridge Today

PM MODI SHARED VISUALS OF SMRITI VAN MEMORIAL

Sharing some more pictures of Smriti Van Memorial in Kutch. pic.twitter.com/71nQr7BuQ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2022

STATE-OF-THE-ART-MEMORIAL

The Smriti Van Memorial has been constructed over 470 acres of land.

The Memorial carries names of the people who had lost their lives during the earthquake.

Smriti Van Memorial has the state-of-the-art earthquake museum that has been further categorised into seven blocks based on seven themes: Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive and Renew.

The first block is based on the theme Rebirth depicting Earth’s evolution and ability of the earth to overcome every time.

The second block showcases Gujarat’s topography and various natural disasters that the state is vulnerable to.

Third one takes visitors back in time to the immediate aftermath of 2001 earthquake. Galleries in this block address the massive relief effort undertaken by individuals as well as organisations.

The fourth block showcases Gujarat coming back on its feet. It depicts rebuilding initiatives and success stories post 2001 earthquake.

Next, fifth block prompts the visitor to think and learn about different types of disasters and future readiness for any type of disaster at any time.

The sixth block invokes the experience of an earthquake with the help of a simulator. The experience is designed in a 5D simulator and is meant to give the visitor the ground reality of an event at this scale.

The final, seventh block furbishes visitors with a space for remembrance where they can pay homage to the lost souls.

In addition to all these, there will be holograms, interactive projections, and audio visuals for enhanced experience of the visitors

On January 2001, India saw one of the most devastating earthquakes that upended lives of crores of people and dismantled lakhs of houses. This memorial take one through the crisis, trails of misery left behind by the earthquake and how resiliently they got back on their feet.