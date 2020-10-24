New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated three projects, including ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers in Gujarat. Also Read - Bus Full of Passengers Falls Into Canal Near Rajkot, 2 Injured

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Besides, the Prime Minister also launched the Girnar ropeway in which initially, there will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of 8 people per cabin.

All you need to know about the three projects

Kisan Suryodaya Yojana: In a bid to provide a day-time power supply to farmers for irrigation, the BJP-led Gujarat government had recently announced the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 AM to 9 PM. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crores for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023.

Paediatric Heart Hospital: The institute is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores. After the completion of the expansion project, the number of beds will increase from 450 to 1251. The Institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

अगर गिरनार रोप-वे कानूनी उलझनों में नहीं फंसा होता, तो लोगों को इसका लाभ बहुत पहले ही मिलने लग गया जाता। हमें सोचना होगा कि जब लोगों को इतनी बड़ी सुविधा पहुंचाने वाली व्यवस्थाओं का निर्माण, इतने लंबे समय तक अटका रहेगा, तो लोगों का कितना नुकसान होता है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2020

Girnar ropeway: A distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway. Moreover, the ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain.