PM Modi Inaugurates Chennai Airport’s New Integrated Terminal, Flags Off Vande Bharat Express | 5 Facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building at the Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: In a major boost to Chennai’s infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport. The facility promises to boost passenger handling.

“The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings,” the government said.

Here are some of the interesting facts:

The Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

The newly Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport costs Rs 1,260 crore

The NITB is uniquely designed to showcase the rich culture and heritage of the state.

The columns are designed to create the visual effect of a palm tree, ceilings are adorned with motif lights, reflecting the Kolam (Rangoli) patterns of South India

The roof design is derived from Bharatnatyam, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

The wavy roofing of NITB replicates the pleated costume that fans out attractively during dancer movements of traditional dance form of the state Bharatnatyam

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin among others were present. The PM was seen having some cordial moments with Stalin while going around the terminal, holding the CM’s hand while the latter patted him as both smiled.

PM Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to cut down the travel time between the state capital and the western industrial city by more than one hour.

At a function at the Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, the PM flagged off the inaugural special, loaded with modern features and passenger amenities. He also interacted with school students in the train.

Here are some of the interesting features:

It is the fastest train between the two cities with a travel time of 5 hours and 50 minutes, saving more than an hour of journey time

The train, the first to connect two Tamil Nadu cities, has enhanced passenger safety with indigenous automatic train protection system ‘KAVACH’

The train is also equipped with CCTV cameras in all coaches and automatic sliding doors.

Divyang (differently-abled) friendly washrooms, seat handle numbers in Braille script, modern amenities like LED lights and 360-degree rotatable seats are the other features.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, TN Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister of State L Murugan were present.

