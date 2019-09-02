New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Gujarat Garvi Bhawan at Akbar Road in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

PM Modi addressed the people present at the inauguration ceremony and said that anyone could have cut the ribbon but he was glad that he got the opportunity. Modi said that he was able to meet many people whom he was seeing after several years.

The newly-constructed Gujarat Bhavan has a separate dining facility for non-Bhavan residents that will offer traditional Gujarati thali, served like home food.

He also emphasized on avoiding single-use plastic during his speech.

“While tasting the cuisine of Gujarat, it must be remembered that we have to liberate the country from single-use plastic. I believe that in this mission too, Garvi Gujarat Sadan will become an example,” said PM Modi.

“There was a time when people, especially those from North India, didn’t like Gujarati food because they thought it is too sweet. They used to say you put sugar even in bitter gourd. Now everyone asks where do we get good Gujarati food,” he said.

अंत में फिर एक बार आप सभी को गरवी गुजरात के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई। और हां, गुजरात के व्यंजनों को स्वाद लेते-लेते ये ज़रूर याद रखिएगा कि हमें देश को सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक से मुक्ति दिलानी है। मुझे विश्वास है कि इस मिशन में भी गरवी गुजरात सदन मिसाल बनेगा।



He said that the Garvi Bhawan may be a model of mini Gujarat, but it is also a direct proof of the thinking of New India in which we talk about moving forward by connecting our cultural heritage, our traditions with modernity.

“From Jammu and Kashmir to Leh-Ladakh to the North East, from the tribal regions of the Vindhyas to the maritime expanse of the South, we have so much to share with the country and offer to the world. Now we have to increase our activity to promote it,” he said.

The building has 19 suites, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, a business centre, a souvenir shop, a multi-purpose hall, conference hall, four lounges, a gymnasium, a yoga centre, a terrace garden. It is also the first eco-friendly state Bhavan.