New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the fifth India International Science Festival via video conferencing in Kolkata and said India has given the world a lot of great scientists. He also said that Indian history is rich, the country’s present is full of science and technological effects.

“We’ve given the world a lot of great scientists. Our history is rich, our present is full of science and technological effects, and our future is full of responsibilities. These responsibilities are humane, as well as modern, in line with science and technology,” PM Modi said during the inaugural ceremony.