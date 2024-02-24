PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones Of Projects Worth Rs 34,400 Crore In Chhattisgarh

The inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of these projects is a part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh' event.

The PM also inaugurated rail and road projects during the event. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi In Chhattisgarh: Saturday was a big day for the state of Chhattisgarh as the state witnessed the inauguration and foundation laying of 10 projects cumulatively costing Rs 34,400 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. The inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of these projects is a part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ event which was addressed by the PM through video conferencing and these are part of the road, rail, coal, power, and solar energy sectors, said a state government official.

Trending Now

The PM in his address said that these projects will create new opportunities for the people of the state and that modern infrastructure will strengthen the foundation of ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’.

You may like to read

PM Modi dedicated the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I (2×800 MW) to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II (2×800 MW) in the state’s Raigarh district.

While Stage-I of the project is built with an investment of Rs 15,800 crore, Stage-II entails investment of Rs 15,530 crore, the state government official said adding that the project, which is equipped with highly efficient super critical technology (for Stage-I) and ultra super critical technology (for Stage-II), will ensure lesser specific coal consumption and carbon dioxide emission.

“While 50 per cent power from both Stage-I and II is allocated to Chhattisgarh, the project will also play a crucial role in improving the power scenario in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, among others,” the official added.

PM Modi inaugurated the solar PV project at Rajnandgaon built at a cost of Rs 900 crore to boost production of renewable energy and dedicated a 50MW solar power plant in Bhilai that will help in utilization of solar energy in running trains.

Referring to the NTPC’s Super Thermal Power Project, the PM said electricity will now be made available for the citizens at lesser costs.

PM Modi highlighted the government’s endeavour to make Chhattisgarh a centre for solar energy and asserted the solar power plants in Rajnandgaon and Bhilai have the potential to supply electricity to nearby regions even at night.

He also inaugurated three key ‘First Mile Connectivity (FMC)’ projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) that have been built at a total cost of more than Rs 600 crore. The PM also inaugurated rail and road projects during the event.

“These projects will help in faster, eco-friendly and efficient mechanised evacuation of coal. They are Dipka OCP Coal Handling Plant in SECL’s Dipka Area, Chhal and Baroud OCP Coal handling plant in SECL’s Raigarh Area,” the state government official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.