PM Modi Inaugurates Projects With Counterpart Pravind Jugnauth As ‘Proof Of Vibrant, Strong, Partnership Between India-Mauritius’

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth have together launched developmental projects and have called it a 'proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius'.

India Mauritius PMs (ANI)

New Delhi: Showcasing the strong developmental partnership between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Pravind Jugnauth have together inaugurated developmental projects in Mauritius. The international leaders have called these launches a ‘proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius’. Inaugurating projects virtually, PM Modi has said that in the past 10 years, India-Mauritius ties have got unprecedented direction and that the two nations have achieved new highs in this relationship. Take a look at the project launches and statements made by the Prime Ministers of India and Mauritius…

