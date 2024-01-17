Home

PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 4000 Cr, Says ‘Fortunate’ To Have Prayed At Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Kerala to launch developmental projects worth Rs 4000 crore, went to the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple to pray and has called himself 'fortunate' for the opportunity.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extremely active and has been visiting different states of the country, to launch developmental projects, for the progress and betterment of the people of India. Ahead of his Ayodhya visit for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, PM Modi is in Kerala for the inauguration of developmental projects. Taking the opportunity, the Prime Minister also visited the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple to offer prayers; the BJP leader has called himself ‘fortunate’ to have visited and prayed at the temple.

PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 4000 Crore

The main aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit is the inauguration of developmental projects. PM Modi has inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 4000 crore in Kochi; according to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crore- the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, have been inaugurated.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crores in Kochi. pic.twitter.com/EoUfZh3IwX — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

These major infrastructure projects are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to transform India’s ports, shipping, and waterways sectors and build capacity and self-sufficiency in it. With the commissioning of these 3 projects, the nation’s shipbuilding and repair capacities, as well as the growth of energy infrastructure, including ancillary industries, will get a boost. The projects will also boost EXIM trade, reduce logistics costs, drive economic growth, build self-reliance and create numerous domestic and international business opportunities.

PM ‘Fortunate’ To Have Prayed At Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple

Apart from the inauguration of the various projects, PM Modi also took the opportunity to visit the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple and offer his prayers to the deity in Guruvayur. After visiting the temple, the Prime Minister said, “Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers at Guruvayur Temple in the morning. A few days ago while inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on 30th December, I was talking about four temples related to Ramayana in Kerala…I am fortunate to offer prayers at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple just before the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya…”

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers at Guruvayur Temple in the morning. A few days ago while inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on 30th December, I was talking about four temples… pic.twitter.com/DQ6lhC3EGd — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

The Prime Minister is in Kerala for two-days and before Kerala, he was in Andhra Pradesh where he visited the Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi; this place is very significant in Ramayana. PM Modi will be visiting Bengaluru on January 19, 2024.

(Inputs from ANI)

