New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, via video conferencing. Notably, the foundation stone for this project was laid by PM Modi on 30th December 2018 at Port Blair. Also Read - This Congress Leader Was Booked For Posting Doctored Image of PM Modi

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said,”Completing the work of laying 2,300 km long cable undersea before the scheduled time is praiseworthy. Deep-sea surveys, maintaining cable quality and laying cable using special ships is not easy” Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Modi Releases Rs 17,000 Crore to 8.5 Crore Farmers | Details Here