PM Modi Inaugurates Two State Of The Art Ayush Projects In Jhajjar And Pune

Above: NISARGA – NIN Pune (Maharashtra). Below: Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, Jhajjar (Haryana).

Ayush Projects: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated virtually two institutes of the Ministry of Ayush which will further promote a holistic healthcare scenario in the country. The ‘Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy’ (CRIYN) at Jhajjar, Haryana, and the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) titled ‘NISARG GRAM’ in Pune, Maharashtra were inaugurated.

While inaugurating Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Our government’s priority is to increase the immunity and the ability to fight the disease. We have laid emphasis on nutrition. Focus has been on Yoga, Ayurveda and hygiene to prevent diseases. We have promoted both traditional Indian systems of medicine and modern medicine. Today, two big hospitals and research centres related to Yoga and Naturopathy have also been inaugurated in Maharashtra and Haryana. A centre of WHO related to traditional medicine is also being set up in Gujarat. Our government is constantly trying to ensure that every person, whether poor or middle class, gets better treatment with savings.

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal joined the event virtually from Kalyani, West Bengal, where AIIMS was inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Eknath Shinde, CM of Maharashtra joined the event virtually and Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendra Bhai joined the event in Gujarat.

At the inaugural event on site of the ‘Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, Jhajjar (Haryana) the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar along with other dignitaries participated in the event.

Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, Jhajjar (Haryana) is built under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush. This is an Apex-level Yoga and Naturopathy Research and Education facility. Through this project, tertiary level Yoga and Naturopathy healthcare infrastructure will be created. The Institute includes a 200-bed Hospital with OPD, a Treatment Block, an Academic block, a Hostel, and a Residential Block apart from the Yoga Block and Diet Block. The 19 19-acre project has been built for Rs 63.88 crore.

NISARG GRAM is a 250-bedded hospital with a Multi-disciplinary Research and Extension Service Centre along with a Naturopathy Medical College for undergraduate (UG)/postgraduate (PG) /Para Medical Courses. The college also has residential & non-residential facilities comprising of Boys & Girls Hostel, Auditorium, Yoga Hall, Cottages, and the famous Gandhi Memorial Hall is also an integral part of the campus. The 25-acre project costs a total of Rs 213.55 crore.

The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) in Pune and the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Deverkhana Village, Jhajjar, represent significant milestones in promoting holistic healthcare through Traditional Healthcare systems. These institutes utilize diverse approaches such as hydrotherapy, massage, clinical nutrition, and yoga therapy to prevent and address emerging healthcare challenges, especially the growing prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). With their state-of-the-art infrastructure and educational programs, these institutes will empower individuals to prioritize their health and well-being.

