PM Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show In Gandhinagar: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show here on Tuesday.

Gandhinagar: PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in the city during his two-day visit to his native state. His itinerary also includes the Vibrant Gujarat Summit along with other scheduled commitments. This grand trade exhibition, which congregates varied industries and business sectors under a single umbrella, has reputably earned its place among the world’s largest trade shows. It serves as a crucial hub for professional networking, information exchange and exploring potential business prospects. This massive event will span from the 11th to the 13th of January 2024, as per a report by the news agency ANI.

Global Trade Show

The Global Trade Show has been planned to showcase the TECHADE /Disruptive Technologies and Champion Service Sectors. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City, where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show is an event that’s always on everybody’s radar, and it’s particularly known for its display of diverse products that bring the latest technology to the forefront. From e-mobility to newbie ventures, MSMEs, the blue economy, renewable energy, to smart infrastructure, you’ll find it all under one roof, emphasizing the event’s goal of fostering innovation and cooperation between industry honchos and budding entrepreneurs.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi, when he was the state chief minister. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar. Its theme is ‘Gateway to the Future’. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year’s Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events, including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show is set to display a plethora of products, all made with cutting-edge technology. This event will concentrate on diverse areas – among them, e-mobility, fledgling businesses, MSMEs, the blue economy, renewable energy and smart infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)

