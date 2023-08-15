Home

News

India

Manipur, Women Development, 2024 Lok Sabha Election: PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech Highlights | 10 Points

Manipur, Women Development, 2024 Lok Sabha Election: PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech Highlights | 10 Points

In his address to the nation on 77th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi highlighted the success of India and spoke on a range of topics and issues including Manipur, 2024 Lok Sabha election and women's development.

This was PM Narendra Modi's tenth address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday covered a range of issues and topics including women’s development, violence-hit Manipur, India’s economy during his address to the nation on 77th Independence Day celebrations. This was PM Narendra Modi’s tenth address on Independence Day from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. PM Modi had previously outlined the Centre’s commitment to make India a developed country by 2047, which will be the centenary year of the country’s independence.

Trending Now

PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech Highlights: 10 Points To Know

Manipur: “Manipur witnessed incidents of violence in the last few weeks. Several people lost their lives, and our mothers and sisters were dishonoured. But, peace is being restored in the region. India stands with Manipur,” PM Modi said during his address to the nation on Tuesday. Economy: “When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 Crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches – we stopped leakages and created a strong economy,” PM Modi said. Women’s development: “The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. We have seen how women have excelled in all fields including Science, Engineering, Technology, Agriculture. India is proud to see women representation in all fields. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development,” PM Modi said. Global representation: “It is certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India’s common people, India’s diversity,” PM Modi said. Technology: “India will play a major role in tech transformation. India is launching 6G, which will be a game-changer,” PM Modi said. Inflation: “We have taken many measures to control inflation in the country and our effort in this direction will continue,” PM Modi said. Regionalism: “The vibrant border villages were called the last villages of the country. We changed that mindset. They are not the last villages in the country. What you can see at the borders is the first village in my country. I am delighted that special guests of this event are 600 Pradhans of these border villages. They have come here at the Red Fort to be a part of this event. Our government’s aim is to develop each region of the country,” PM Modi said. Corruption and Gandhi family: “We must fight against three evils in the country – corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement. Today, ‘parivarvaad’ and appeasement have destroyed our country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them their life mantra is party of the family, by the family and for the family,” PM Modi said. Youth: “There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities to the youth,” PM Modi said. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi hinted that the BJP-led government will return to power in Lok Sabha 2024 election and said he will address the Independence Day celebrations next year from the ramparts of the Red Fort to count “success” of his government. “In 2019, on the basis of performance, you blessed me once again. The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the coming five years. The next time, on 15th August, from this Red Fort I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country,” PM Modi said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES