PM Modi Installs Historic ‘Sengol’ In New Parliament Building In Mega Ceremony | Watch

In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday installed the sacred 'Sengol' at the new Parliament building during the inauguration ceremony.

PM Modi Installs Historic 'Sengol' In New Parliament Building (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

New Delhi: In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday installed the sacred ‘Sengol’ at the new Parliament building. ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, was received by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent a transfer of power from the British. It was kept in a museum in Allahabad until today when PM Modi placed the sacred ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament building.

#WATCH | PM Modi receives blessings of seers of different Adheenams from Tamil Nadu after the installation of the ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament building in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Hex1LaWA8X — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

The History of Sengol

The concept of the Sengol emerged from a conversation between Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India, and the then Prime Minister Nehru. Mountbatten had asked Nehru about the symbolic representation of power transfer during India’s independence.

The then Prime Minister Nehru had turned to C Rajagopalachari, the country’s last Governor General, for advice. Rajagopalachari, commonly known as Rajaji, told Prime Minister Nehru about the Tamil tradition of the high priest handing over a sceptre to a new king when he comes to power.

Rajaji, as per reports, said this tradition was followed during the reign of the Cholas and suggested this could mark India’s freedom from the Raj. It then fell upon Rajaji to arrange a sceptre for the historic moment.

The ceremony dates back to the Chola dynasty where transfer of power from one king to another was marked by the “sacred sengol ceremony”.

Arranging a sceptre to mark India’s independence was a big task. Rajagopalachari got in touch with Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam, a prominent centuries-old mutt, in Tanjore in present-day Tamil Nadu. The seer of the mutt accepted the responsibility.

The gold-plated silver ‘sengol’ was reportedly designed by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, a jeweller in then Madras. Vummidi Ethirajulu, 96, and Vummidi Sudhakar, 88 years who made the sceptre are still alive. It is five feet in length and has a “Nandi” bull (the vahan of Lord Shiva) on top, symbolising justice and strength.

