Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting India by dragging Pakistan into the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) controversy.

“I am shocked the Prime Minister is dragging Pakistan in defending CAA when millions of people are opposed to it. It is insulting to compare India with Pakistan, which is a dead wood and even Kashmir police can defeat it,” Azad told reporters here.

Modi had dared the opposition Congress to protest against Pakistan rather than targeting CAA in his public meeting at Tumakuru in the southern state on Thursday while defending the controversial citizenship law.

Azad, former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, is the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

“Modi rakes up emotive issues like Pakistan, terrorism and persecution of Hindus in the neighbouring countries to divert people’s attention from core issues like job losses, price rise and economic slowdown.