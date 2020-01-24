New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the winners of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020’. Addressing students, PM Modi said that he felt inspired by their achievements.

“I am amazed that at such age you all have performed incredible tasks. This must have inspired you to do more good deeds in future. You have shown courage to fight difficult situations,” said PM Modi.

Talking to news agency ANI, an awardee said, “Through awards like these, the Prime Minister of India is empowering the youth of the country. I have been given this award under the category of social services.”

PM Modi interacted with over 1,730 tribal artistes, NCC cadets, NSS (National Service Scheme) volunteers and tableaux artistes.

Notably, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 to children. These children were given the award under various categories including innovation, scholastic, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery.

As per updates, seven children were given the award in art and culture category, four for bravery, 14 for innovation, four for social service, seven in the scholastic category and 13 in the sports category.

In all, 49 children were given awards and they are from various states and union territories, including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.