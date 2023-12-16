PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries Of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra With Special Focus On Assam

Thousands of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries from across the country including Assam joined the event.

The Prime Minister interacted with people from rural areas.

Beneficiaries Of VBSY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with and addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing. This was the third such interaction during this Yatra. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister informed that in its one-month journey, VBSY has reached thousands of villages as well as 1500 cities which include smaller cities and towns. The Prime Minister interacted with people from rural areas where he spoke about PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, natural farming, aspects of rural economy, and making India’s villages developed.

Noting the involvement of a large number of people from urban areas in Saturday’s program, PM Modi said that today’s focus will be on urban development.

Kalyani Rajbongshi, a beneficiary from Noonmati, Guwahati, shared her experience with the PM. She explained how government schemes like DAY-NULM and PMFME have transformed her life from a homemaker to a self-reliant woman. She also informed the PM that she has received the prestigious Assam State civilian award “Assam Gaurav Award” for educating the vendors about the benefit of the PM SVANidhi scheme.

The programme was also joined by a large number of Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local-level representatives. Live screening of the programme was arranged at various locations in Assam.

In Assam Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined to witness live screening of PM’s programme on Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Dibrugarh district. Talking about the “Modi Ki Guarantee” IEC Van, he said that the Van ensures that every beneficiary in each corner of the country will avail the benefits of the scheme.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

