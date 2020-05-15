New Delhi: With coronavirus cases in India, and indeed across the world, showing no signs of abating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, underlining the ‘conscious approach that India has taken in its fight against the virus.’ Also Read - Bill Gates Says COVID-19 Pandemic Will Define This Era, Calls it 'World War Except we're All on Same Side'

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Prime Minister Modi today interacted with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair, Bill Gates via video conference. The dignitaries discussed global response to COVID-19 and importance of global coordination on scientific innovation and R&D to combat pandemic.” Also Read - ‘Commend Your Leadership’: Bill Gates Praises PM Modi For Taking Bold Steps to Fight Coronavirus

The statement further said that the Prime Minister underlined the conscious approach that India has adopted in its fight against the health crisis; the approach, it said, was one based on ensuring public engagement through appropriate messaging. Also Read - Bill Gates to Fund Developing of 7 COVID-19 Vaccines, Best 2 Will be Picked For Final Trials

“PM appreciated health-related work being done by the Gates Foundation not only in India but also in many other parts of world, including for coordinating global response to COVID-19,” the statement concluded.

Notably, the interaction between the leaders comes nearly a month after the Microsoft co-founder, in a letter to PM Modi, commended his leadership and praised him for taking ‘bold steps’ in India’s fight against coronavirus.

India’s overall COVID-19 count is inching towards the 80,000-mark, currently standing at 78,003. This includes over 26,000 patients who have recovered, as well as 2,549 casualties.