PM Modi Interacts With First Batch Of IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus Students

The opening of the campus was envisioned by the leadership of the two countries in February 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi In Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi Campus. The Prime Minister said that this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

Trending Now

The opening of a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of the countries in February 2022. The project, a joint collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education & Knowledge (ADEK), aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students globally.

You may like to read

It would also foster partnerships between the two countries in the fields of the next generation technology, research, and innovation. The first academic programme, Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability, commenced this January.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and received a warm welcome. UAE President, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also present to greet him personally.

The PM was given a guard of honor. PM Modi is scheduled to address the Indian community at the “Ahlan Modi” gathering.

He will also inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. “The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share,” the PM said.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day tour of the UAE from February 13-14 after which he will proceed to Doha, Qatar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.