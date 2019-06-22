New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with over 40 economists and other industry experts ahead of the Union Budget, stated a report. The session was organized by NITI Aayog, on the theme “Economic Policy – The Road Ahead.” Participants from five distinct groups shared their views on various economic themes such as on macro-economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education, and health, stated a report.

Taking stock of the current economic situation, Modi thanked all participants for their suggestions and observations on the various aspects of the economy.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education and health.”

Apart from the Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and other senior government officials, the meeting was also attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (independent charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha. It will be first full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government. The Budget session of Parliament would be held from June 17 to July 26. In view of this, Sitharaman has been holding pre-budget consultation with economists, banks, financial institutions, and industry chambers, since June 11 to help her formulate a roadmap for banking reforms, including consolidation of the State-owned lenders. On Friday, the Union Finance Minister met the Finance Ministers of other states ahead of the Union Budget.

