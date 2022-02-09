New Delhi: In an unsparing attack on the opposition parties over the dynastic politics hours before the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when a party is run for generations by a family, there is only dynasty, not dynamics. “Starting from Jammu and Kashmir, where there are two parties run by two separate families, you can see similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Dynastic politics is biggest enemy of democracy,” PM Modi said.Also Read - Setback For Congress As Poster Girl Of 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' Campaign Joins BJP

With the poll battle heating up in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi denied there was any anti-incumbency in the state and said that the people have already thrown away the old theory of ‘ek bar aao, ek bar jao’ (come to power once and then go). The BJP has itself experienced that it was accepted in 2014, then the people saw our government’s work and we again got elected in 2017, and similarly in 2019 as well. Now in 2022, they will again see our work and again accept us. Also Read - Will Win With Absolute Majority In 5 States: PM Modi Exudes Confidence On Eve of Assembly Polls

Exuding confidence about winning assembly elections in all five poll-bound states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious and form governments with an absolute majority. In an exclusive interview to ANI, the Prime Minister said, “I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them.” Also Read - Attention Voters! Here's How You Can Check Your Polling Booth/Station in Single Click. Direct Link Inside

Reiterating his party’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the Prime Minister said that whether it is election time or not, the BJP, despite the fact that it is in power or in coalition, strives for the welfare of the people. “When we are in power, then with great energy and on a large scale we work with the mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Saabka Vikas’ (with everyone’s participation, we ensure the development of all),” the Prime Minister told ANI.

Key Takeaways From PM Modi’s Interview:

We saw game of ‘two boys’ earlier too. They had such arrogance that they used the words ‘Gujarat ke do gadhe’. UP taught them a lesson. Another time there were ‘two boys’ & a ‘bua ji’ with them. Still, it didn’t work out for them. BJP is always involved in serving people. When in power, we work with mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We’ll win with an overwhelming majority & people in 5 states will give us an opportunity to serve them Wherever BJP has been given the opportunity to work with stability, there you will find an atmosphere of pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency. BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency State Govt gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge SC wanted for probe. State govt is working transparently: PM Modi to ANI on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni & Oppn alleging ‘whitewash’ of whoever comes to BJP BJP began winning after losing again & again. When we win, we try to connect to grassroots&leave no stone unturned in winning hearts. We look for hope even in loss. For us, polls are like open universities with opportunities for new recruitments and to polish ourselves We believe-for country’s progress we’ve to address regional aspirations. I was a CM too,& understand states’ aspirations. Earlier,leaders coming to India used to visit only Delhi,but I took them to different states When a party is run for generations by a family, there’s only dynasty, not dynamics. Starting from J&K, where there’re two parties run by two separate families, you can see similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand,UP and Tamil Nadu. Dynastic politics is biggest enemy of democracy I have come to win the hearts of farmers, & did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said that farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest If someone tries to encash Yogi ji’s hard work & successful schemes, what I understand from it is that his schemes are so wonderful, that he turned impossible into possible, that rivals have also come out to encash it. I consider this Yogi ji’s credit When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous govts, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in govt. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn’t step out Govt has no business to do business. Its job is to think about food for the poor, make houses & toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, to think about the small farmers. This is my priority



