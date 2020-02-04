New Delhi: At a time when the GDP of the country is six-year low and the unemployment rate of 45-year high, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence over the matter and said rather the PM is spending cores in self-publicity.

“According to a report, 3.5 crore jobs have reduced in seven sectors. But Prime Minister doesn’t even mention it. Kya PM bata sakte hain ki yeh rozgaar ka ghatna sanyog hai ya prayog hai (is it coincidence or PM’s experiment)?,” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Delhi: According to a report, 3.5 crore jobs have reduced in 7 sectors. But Prime Minister doesn't even mention it. Kya PM bata sakte hain ki yeh rozgaar ka ghatna sanyog hai ya prayog hai? pic.twitter.com/qNFDZkDEUk — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

While addressing an election rally ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Congress leader accused PM Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of spending crores on publicity and said there is no need for self-publicity when the work is doing the talking.

“PM Modi is investing crores of rupees in publicity and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also not far behind. What is the need for publicity if work is doing the talking,” Priyanka asked.

Priyanka accused the AAP of claiming credit for the work which was done by Congress. “The AAP is claiming credit for the work done by Congress CM Sheila Dikshit. On the other hand, the BJP says it wants to make Delhi like UP where there is crime, anarchy and no sign of development,” Priyanka added.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader in a tweet slammed PM Modi for the farmer suicide in the country, saying the BJP’s ‘hollow claims’ in the Budget have been exposed as the incidents of farmer suicides continue to increase.

“When the BJP government was making hollow claims in the Budget about the interest of farmers, the incident of suicide by a farmer in UP’s Banda was exposing their claims,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“In Bundelkhand, incidents of farmer suicides are not stopping due to debts. But the BJP never bothered about it,” she said.