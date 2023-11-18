PM Modi Invites Inputs For Monthly Radio Programme Mann Ki Baat, Details Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness to see a large number of inputs coming for this month’s (November’s) Mann Ki Baat.

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited inputs from citizens for the monthly “Mann Ki Baat” programme that will be broadcast on 26 November 2023. He has also expressed happiness to see a large number of inputs coming for this month’s (November’s) Mann Ki Baat and has also urged those to share the inputs who have not yet shared them on MyGov or NaMo App.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said: Glad to see a large number of inputs coming for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. https://www.mygov.in/group-issue/inviting-ideas-mann-ki-baat-prime-minister-narendra-modi-26th-november-2023/

Glad to see a large number of inputs coming for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. https://t.co/PcIokRWclj The inspiring life journeys shared are the essence of this programme, making every episode more enriching and insightful. Those who have not… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2023

The inspiring life journeys shared are the essence of this programme, making every episode more enriching and insightful. Those who have not yet shared their inputs can do so on MyGov or NaMo App.”

