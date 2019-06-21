London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the reader’s poll for the world’s most powerful person 2019 conducted by a leading British magazine.

British Herald said that PM Modi defeated several world leaders and politicians to be declared the winner with 30.9% votes defeating contenders like Russia’s Vlamidir Putin, Donald Trump (US), and China’s Xi Jinping who got 29.9%, 21.9%, and 18.1% votes respectively.

More than 25 world leaders were nominated in the reader’s poll and four were selected for the final round by an expert panel. The selection process was based on extensive study and research on all the nominees.

Unlike the regular voting system, the British Herald readers had to vote through a mandatory one-time password (OTP) process to validate their vote.

While the voting was on, the website of the magazine crashed as many voters attempted to vote for their preferred leaders, generating about three million hits in a week. PM Narendra Modi will be featured on the cover page of the magazine’s July issue which will be out on July 15.

British Herald had earlier featured Jacinda Ardern in May-June issue and Vladimir Putin in Mar-April issue. The magazine says, “Brand gurus also believe, PM Modi has built his political campaign on the very same tenets of a strong promise and strong leadership, the result of which has been an overwhelming victory in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Besides, schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojna and Clean India scheme of building toilets all around the country had earned him remarkable support.

His popularity became apparent with the BJP’s remarkable return to power after this year’s Lok Sabha elections where it bettered its 2014 performance. On its own, the BJP managed to bag 303 seats. PM Modi is the first non-Congress PM to return to power.

As to what led to PM Modi’s growth as a world leader, the magazine says, “Modi raised his profile as a world leader in recent years during official visits with US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. He has emerged as a key figure in the Asian region who is seen active with his act east policy. His effort to tackle climate change has been seen positively by the world, as warming affects millions of his country’s rural citizens.”