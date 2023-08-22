Home

PM Modi Issues Statement Ahead Of BRICS Summit, Says ‘Opportunity To Identify Future Areas Of Cooperation’

PM Modi said he is looking forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders in Johannesburg to be present to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of the country's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is looking forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders in Johannesburg to be present to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of the country’s President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. He also said that he is honoured to be the first Indian prime minister to visit Greece after 40 years.

Modi also that the BRICS summit will provide a useful opportunity for its members to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development. In his departure statement ahead of visiting South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit, he said BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. “We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system,” he said.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The summit will be held from August 22-24. This will be Modi’s third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

This year’s BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa. The theme of this year’s summit is: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism” This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi’s departure statement ahead of his visit to South Africa and Greece

I am visiting the Republic of South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship.

BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system. This Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development.

During my stay in Johannesburg, I will also participate in BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities. I look forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event.

I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg.

From South Africa, I will travel to Athens, Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years.

Contacts between our two civilizations stretch back over two millennia. In modern times, our ties have been strengthened by shared values of democracy, rule of law and pluralism. Cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence, and cultural and people-to-people contacts have been bringing our two countries closer.

I look forward to my visit to Greece opening a new chapter in our multifacted relationship.

