PM Modi, Japan PM Takaichi to hold Annual Summit talks in Delhi today; What’s on the agenda?

PM Modi will hold summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi today.

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PM Modi, Japan PM Takaichi to hold Annual Summit talks in Delhi today; What's on the agenda? (Photo Credit: PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit-level talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi on Thursday. Key talks with PM Modi will aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors. According to a media advisory issued by the MEA on June 30, Takaichi will meet Modi at the Hyderabad House on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India. This is Takaichi’s first official visit to India. She is visiting at PM Modi’s invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit, the MEA earlier said. Welcoming his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated he was “delighted” to host her on her first visit to the country and looked forward to discussions aimed at further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Also Read: Who is Sanae Takaichi? Facts to know about Japan’s new PM visiting India and her defence stance

What key issues will PM Modi and Japan PM Sanae Takaichi discuss at the Annual Summit?

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our… https://t.co/TL9j03D8ed — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026

Japanese PM Takaichi will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Earlier, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, stated that Takaichi’s visit will be a “great opportunity” for both sides to advance people-to-people exchanges.

Ono Keiichi made the remarks during the Japan Session of the Human Resource Mobility Forum hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He wrote, “Pleased to speak at the Japan Session of the Human Resource Mobility Forum, hosted by MEA India. PM Takaichi’s visit will be a great opportunity to advance people-to-people exchanges, the cornerstone for strengthening our deep and strategic ties.”

Strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors

Pleased to speak at the Japan Session of the Human Resource Mobility Forum, hosted by @MEAIndia. PM Takaichi’s visit will be a great opportunity to advance people-to-people exchanges, the cornerstone for strengthening our deep and strategic ties. pic.twitter.com/uigoHRzlFx — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) July 1, 2026

According to a statement from Japan’s foreign ministry, the prime ministers of both India and Japan will ​review progress across trade, technology, infrastructure, defence and people-to-people ties, while also addressing regional and global issues. The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

Also Read: Why does Japan PM’s India visit matter for Indian economy and security? What new announcements likely after PM Modi and Sanae Takaichi meet?

The discussion is expected to take place on security cooperation and how to develop a free and democratic Indo-Pacific region. In addition, both countries have joined the Quad with the US and Australia and have steadily expanded defence and strategic collaboration in recent years.