PM Modi, POTUS Joe Biden Hold Bilateral Talks; Jet Deal, Civil Nuclear Tech On Agenda

The meeting was held soon after Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden in the national capital. The talks between the two leaders were reportedly focused on a wide range of issues including the Jet deal and sharing of civil nuclear technology between the two nations.

The meeting was held soon after Biden arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi. “Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA,” the prime minister’s office had said.

Terming the meeting as “very productive”, PM Modi said the they discussed various topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA.

“Happy to have welcomed POTUS Joe Biden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a… pic.twitter.com/Yg1tz9kGwQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting from the US side while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

The prime minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India’s bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

“It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development,” the prime minister posted on X, adding, “I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.”

“I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation,” Modi said.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

