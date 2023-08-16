Home

PM Modi, JP Nadda, Top BJP Leaders Attend CEC Meeting, State Polls On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among other leaders attend the party's CEC Meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi. The leaders are likely to discuss assembly elections.

New Delhi: BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) Meeting is underway at the party headquarters in Delhi. This meeting is being attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.

It is being said that this meeting is held in view of the upcoming state polls in Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and

