New Delhi: All eyes are on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a grand ceremony in Varanasi. With 55 high-definition cameras, four jimmy jibs and one huge drone, the national coverage of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration event is set to be "equally monumental", officials sources said. A team of about 100 persons, from Doordarshan (DD), including 55 camerapersons, senior officials and other staff are currently camping in the holy city, to "showcase 'Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi' to the masses" back home.

"With 55 HD cameras, seven uplink satellite vans, four cellular mobile news gathering units, one RF (radio frequency) camera, four jimmy jjbs, and one drone mid-air, it will be a monumental coverage of an event of this nature, and truly massive in scale," a highly-placed official source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

PM Modi will inaugurate the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi, a mega project that is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way, after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws massive number of visitors from India and abroad.

Kashi Vishwanath project: PM Modi’s schedule in Varanasi

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “At around 1 PM on December 13, Prime Minister will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.”

PM Modi’s first visit will be to the ancient Kal Bhairav temple, fondly called as ‘Kashi ke Kotwal’, the district administration authorities said. “Our coverage will begin from Kal Bhairav Mandir, and follow his event-related movements throughout the day to bring an immersive experience to viewers through high-def camers and aerial views of the mega event. PM’s travel through cruise, his arrival at Lalita Ghat, his movements in the sprawling premises of the corridor, will all be captured in a breathtaking way,” the source added.

Inside the sanctum sanctorum, PM Modi will offer prayers, aided by Shrikant Mishra, main priest of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, and DD will bring to viewers that coverage as well. “PM Modi, after entering the corridor from the Lalita Ghat side will reach the ‘Mandir Parisar’ and enter through the ornamental north gate of the ‘Parisar’. And, then he will enter the ‘garbhagrih’ through the southern side. He will also offer Ganga water to the ‘shivaling’ inside the ‘garbhagrih’,” Sharma told PTI.

“The programme will be an experience of ‘Divya Kashi’ (divine Kashi) and ‘Bhavya Kashi’ (grand Kashi),” he said, adding, the PM will dedicate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor) to people by “lighting up an ornamental lamp in the presence of a large number of saints and seers”.

On December 14, at around 3:30 pm, Prime Minister will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

Kashi Vishwanath: Structures lit up for grand inauguration ceremony

Special illumination has been done of the old and new structures located in the premises of the ancient temple site. Over 3,000 seers, figures associated with different religious maths, artistes and other noted people are to assemble at the venue on December 13 to witness the inauguration.

The mega corridor, whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019, connects the main temple with Lalita Ghat via a corridor, and grand gateways and ornamental arches have been built in heritage architecture style in four directions, facing the ancient temple at its core. The drone view will also aerially showcase the sprawling premises of the holy shrine, revered by Hindus as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, after the redevelopment project.

The current structure of the old temple was constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780, and in the 19th century, Maharaja Ranjit Singh had got it crowned with golden ‘shikhar’.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated on Monday in the phase one of the project, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Sunday. They will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including ‘yatri suvidha kendras’, tourist facilitation crntre, vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others.

The scale of the project was such it is now spread over a massive area of about five lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet. Despite the Covid pandemic, the work on the project has been completed on schedule, the PMO noted.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor: 12 CMs, 9 deputy chief ministers to attend event

The chief ministers of 12 states and deputy chief ministers of nine states will be present during the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi on Monday. Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be present at the auspicious occasion.

Known to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project, this corridor will shorten the time span and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others. The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The project was designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with the provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari said that the project has been built at a cost of Rs 399 crores. “It has been built at a cost of Rs 399 crores and is not only taking forward the dignity of Kashi but also creating a possibility of the boom in the religious tourism of Varanasi. The tourism sector is expected to grow insignificantly,” Tiwari said.

(With inputs from agencies)