New Delhi: Addressing the nation on this year's last Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has new capabilities in 2020 and this can be termed 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance.

PM Modi said, "Due to corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance."

"Customers too are demanding 'Made In India' toys. This is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of a major transformation in people's attitude and that too within a period of one year. It's not easy to gauge this transformation," PM Modi said in the 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme.

The PM said, “I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward and when the mantra of ‘vocal for Local’ is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class.”

“The global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward,” he added.