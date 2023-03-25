Home

Security Breach at PM Modi’s Rally in Karnataka’s Davanagere | WATCH

Stressing that fast-paced development was the need of the hour, PM Modi urged the people of Karnataka to help bring the State out of the "politics of manipulation".

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached on Saturday during Karnataka’s Davanagere after a youth jumped barricades and tried to run towards his convoy. The man was later detained by police. This was the second attempted security breach after a similar incident in the Karnaka’s Hubballi district.

The intruder has been identified as a young man from Koppal district. He is being questioned by the police. The incident occurred when the prime minister was holding a roadshow in the city in the poll-bound state.

To recall, on January 12, a man reportedly broke through a barricade and ran towards PM Modi’s convoy during a roadshow in Hubbali before being pulled away.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Security breach during PM Modi’s roadshow in Davanagere, earlier today, when a man tried to run towards his convoy. He was later detained by police. (Visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/nibVxzgekz — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Earlier today, making a powerful pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the State where Assembly polls are due by May, to give the party a full majority for a stable government.

Stressing that fast-paced development was the need of the hour, he urged the people of Karnataka to help bring the State out of the “politics of manipulation”. The BJP wanted to make the State a driving force of developed India, while the Congress looked at it as “an ATM that fills the treasury of its leaders”, he alleged.

“Karnataka has seen a long period of opportunistic and selfish coalition governments. Karnataka has faced losses due to such governments. So, for fast-paced development of Karnataka, BJP’s full majority, and stable government is needed,” Modi said.

