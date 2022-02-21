New Delhi: Addressing a webinar virtually on ‘Post Budget Seminar: Fostering Strong Industry-Skill Linkage’ on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the 2022 Union Budget for its positive impact on the education sector.Also Read - Here's How PM Modi Reacted When UP BJP Leader Touched His Feet. Watch Video

“Our young generation is the future leader of the country. So empowering today’s young generation means empowering India’s future,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted five points that can help the young generation become the future leaders of the country.

“First – Universalization of Quality Education. Important decisions have been taken to expand our education system, improve its quality and increase the capacity of the education sector,” the Prime Minister said.

“Second is Skill Development. A digital skill development ecosystem should be created in the country. According to the demand of the industry, skill development should be done, industry linkage should be better. Attention has been given to it,” PM Modi said.

He added, “The third important aspect is urban planning and design. Acknowledging the ancient experience and knowledge of India at present, it is necessary to integrate it in our education today.”

“The fourth important aspect is- Internationalization. World-class foreign universities should come to India, which are our industrial areas, such as GIFT City, institutes associated with FinTech should come there, it has also been encouraged,” he said.

“The fifth important aspect is – AVGC – i.e. Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic. All of them have immense employment opportunities, there is a huge global market,” he further said.

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors.