New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata through video conferencing and said these testing facilities will give West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh more strength to fight COVID-19 effectively. Also Read - Will India Impose Lockdown Again? All Eyes on PM Modi’s Virtual Meeting With Chief Ministers Today

Saying that these facilities will ramp up testing capacity and help strengthen early detection and treatment in the country, PM Modi said due to right decisions taken at right time, India is in much better position than other countries in fight against COVID-19. Also Read - PM Modi's Mann ki Baat Address: From Warning Citizens of Coronavirus to Reminding Them of Sacrifices of Army in Kargil War | Top Quotes

“Today, there are more than 11,000 COVID19 facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds in the country. We also have nearly 1300 testing labs in the country and more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Mann ki Baat: PM Modi Remembers Kargil Jawans, Praises India's COVID-19 Commitment, Says Corona threat Not Over Yet

While launching the facilities, PM Modi said that these labs will not remain restricted to testing of COVID-19 but will be expanded for testing of many other diseases including Hepatitis B & C, HIV, & Dengue in future.

The virtual launch event was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the chief ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh — Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Yogi Adityanath respectively.

Notably, these three high throughput testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR institutions — National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata.

These labs will also reduce turnaround time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials.