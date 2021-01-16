New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kicked-off the much-awaited Coronavirus vaccine drive in the country. As he launched the world’s biggest vaccination drive, PM Modi said that Indian vaccines are the cheapest and the best in the world. Moreover, he warned people against any complicity in wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination: 23 Elderly Patients Dead in Norway After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine, Probe Underway

Modi also got teary-eyed while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic which has killed over 1,00,000 people and infected over 1 crore people.

"Such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population & India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in first phase only. In second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crores," he said in a video conference to the nation.

“This disease kept people away from their families. The mothers cried for their children & had to stay away. People could not meet their elderly admitted at hospitals. We could not bid adieu to those with proper rituals who died due to corona,” PM Modi said in a video conference to the nation at the launch of the inoculation programme.”

