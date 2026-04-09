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PM Modi launches massive attack on TMC, says Mamata goons wont be spared, promises 7th Pay Commission

PM Modi launches massive attack on TMC, says Mamata goons won’t be spared, promises 7th Pay Commission

PM Modi promised to restore law and order, ensure transparent governance, probe corruption, remove infiltrators and implement the 7th Pay Commission if voted to power in West Bengal.

PM Modi launches massive attack on TMC, says Mamata goons won’t be spared, promises 7th Pay Commission

Haldia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a poll rally in West Bengal’s Haldia on Thursday. He slammed the ruling TMC government, saying that the ‘goons’ will not be spared if the BJP comes to power in the state. He gave six guarantees for West Bengal while slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led party over economic mismanagement and the failing rule of law in the state. While addressing a rally in Haldia, he pledged to establish the rule of law, ensure transparency in governance, investigate every corruption case, remove infiltrators, and implement the 7th Pay Commission for government employees and pensioners if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

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