Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever driverless Metro operations and launched the expansion of the National Common Mobility Card to the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro via video conference. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the virtual event. Also Read - India's Agriculture Will Prosper, Says Narendra Singh Tomar After Meeting 25 Farmer Organisations

PM Modi said Delhi being the national capital of the country should reflect the grandeur of 21st-century India and the government is making efforts to modernize the city’s old infrastructure. The prime minister said work is going on to develop the tourist attractions in the national capital. Also Read - PM Kisan Sampada Yojana: How This Central Scheme to Help Farmers? All You Need to Know

“Delhi is the capital of a big economic and strategic power of more than 130 crore people. Its grandeur should be evident,” PM Modi said. Also Read - PM Modi Flags Off 100th 'Kisan Rail', Says Big Step Towards Empowering Farmers, Their Income

All You Need To Know About National Common Mobility Card:

NCMC will allow passengers with RuPay debit card, issued in the last 18 months by 23 banks, including SBI, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank etc, to be swiped for Metro travel.

“This NCMC facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

NCMC service will cover the entire 400km stretch of Delhi Metro

NCMC will allow entry and exit from Metro stations with the help of a smartphone, known as the automatic fare collection (AFC) system.

In the upcoming Delhi Metro Phase-IV project, the AFC system will fully accept NCMC, which can also be used in any city across the country.

One of the many advantages of the card is that it will allow you to enter and exit the metro lines with the help of your phone.