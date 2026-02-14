Home

PM Modi launches PM RAHAT, cashless treatment of road accident victims, integrated with ERSS 112 helpline

India records a significant number of road accident fatalities every year, many of which are preventable with timely medical intervention.

PM RAHAT was approved by PM Modi from Seva Teerth.

New Delhi: In his very first decision after shifting to Seva Teerth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the launch of the PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalization and Assured Treatment) Scheme, reflecting a governance approach rooted in Seva—service, compassion, and protection for vulnerable citizens. The decision underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that no life is lost due to a lack of immediate medical assistance after a road accident.

India records a significant number of road accident fatalities every year, many of which are preventable with timely medical intervention. Studies indicate that nearly 50% of road accident deaths can be averted if victims are admitted to the hospital within the first hour. By approving PM RAHAT from Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister has prioritized life-saving intervention, financial certainty for hospitals, and a structured emergency response system for accident victims.

Integration with ERSS 112 helpline

Integration with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112 helpline ensures that accident victims reach hospitals within the Golden Hour. Road accident victims, Rah-Veer (Good Samaritans), or any person at the accident site may dial 112 to obtain details of the nearest designated hospital and request ambulance assistance, enabling swift coordination between emergency responders, police authorities, and hospitals.

Cashless treatment

Under the Scheme, every eligible road accident victim in any category of road will be entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per victim, for a period of 7 days from the date of the accident. Stabilization treatment will be provided for up to 24 hours in non-life-threatening cases and up to 48 hours in life-threatening cases, subject to police authentication on an integrated digital system.

PM RAHAT implemented through technology-driven framework

PM RAHAT is implemented through a robust, technology-driven framework amalgamating the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) platform of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with the Transaction Management System (TMS 2.0) of the National Health Authority. This integration enables seamless digital linkage from accident reporting to hospital admission, police authentication, treatment administration, claim processing, and final payment. Police confirmation is required within defined timelines – 24 hours for non-life-threatening cases and 48 hours for life-threatening cases—ensuring accountability while allowing uninterrupted emergency care.

Financial certainty for hospitals through easy reimbursement

Reimbursement to hospitals will be made through the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF). In cases where the offending vehicle is insured, payment will be drawn from contributions made by general insurance companies. In uninsured and hit-and-run cases, payment will be made through budgetary allocation by the Government of India. Claims approved by the State Health Agency will be paid within 10 days, thereby providing financial certainty to hospitals and encouraging uninterrupted treatment.

Grievance Redressal

Grievances of road accident victims will be addressed by a Grievance Redressal Officer nominated by the District Road Safety Committee, chaired by the District Collector/District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner, ensuring accountability at the district level.

The approval and launch of PM RAHAT from Seva Teerth symbolizes a citizen-first approach—where governance translates into timely action, compassionate response, and protection of life. By ensuring that no accident victim is denied life-saving treatment due to financial constraints, PM RAHAT marks a decisive step towards saving the lives of road accident victims and strengthening India’s emergency care ecosystem.

