New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the ”SVAMITVA” (ownership) scheme via video conferencing and asserted that it is a “historic move” set to transform rural India. “For decades, crores of families in villages across the country did not have a home of their own. Today, nearly two crore poor families in the villages have got pucca houses”, said Modi. Also Read - Payal Ghosh Now Tags PM Modi to Say That 'Mafia Gang' Will Kill Her And Prove Her Death as Suicide

“I’m delighted that such great work is being done on a day that has historic importance. Today, is the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh”, the prime minister said at the event.

PM Modi interacted with many beneficiaries of the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme.

These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones, and this would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by respective state governments.

The move will pave the way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.